Bishwa Prakash Sharma of Nepali Congress has won the House of Representatives election from Jhapa-1 by a huge margin.

Sharma defeated Agni Kharel of CPN-UML by 14,275 votes to secure his first term as lawmaker from the constituency.

As per the latest vote count, Sharma has 39,624 votes while Kharel has 25,349.

A total of 181,764 votes were cast in the constituency.