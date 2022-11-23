UML leads PR votes at 27.88%, NC follows with 25.3%

CPN-UML is leading in Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR).

A total of 905,755 valid votes have been counted until now and the main opposition party has secured 252,534 (27.88%) votes, according to the Election Commission. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 229,164 (25.3%) followed by Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane at 119,889 (13.24%).

CPN (Maoist Center) is fourth with 105,085 (11.6%) votes followed by RPP at 61,951 (6.84%), Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 20,050 (2.21%), Janata Samajwadi Party 19,586 (2.16%), Janamat Party 17,959 (1.98%), CPN-Unified Socialist 14,373 (1.59%), and Nagarik Unmukti Party 12,627 (1.39%). Other smaller parties have secured 52,537 (5.8%) votes.

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the First-Past-The-Post electoral system while 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.