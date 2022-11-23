Pradip Paudel elected from Kathmandu-5 defeating Ishwar Pokharel

Pradip Paudel of Nepali Congress (NC) has been elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Kathmandu-5. He defeated Senior Vice-chairman of CPN-UML Ishwar Pokharel.

As per the latest vote count, Paudel has secured 15,237 votes while Pokharel, his nearest rival, has received 10,172 votes. The final results have yet to arrive as vote counting is still underway.

A total of 45,987 votes were cast in the constituency.

Meanwhile, Pokharel has congratulated Paudel on his victory through a post on Facebook.

Pokharel had won the 2017 election by a big margin securing 23,029 votes as UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had forged an electoral alliance with promise of post-election unification. Current NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat had secured just 13,169 votes then.

Before that, Pokharel had lost both the Constituent Assembly (CA) elections in 2008 and 2013 to NC’s Narahari Acharya after first being elected to the HoR in 1999.