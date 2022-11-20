Nepal votes (Pictures)

Voting has started across the country to elect members of the House of Representatives (HoR) at the center and provincial assemblies in seven provinces. The voting that started at seven in the morning will continue till five in the evening.

A total of 17,988,570 voters will elect 165 HoR and 330 provincial assembly members through the first-past-the-post (FPTP) electoral system while another 110 HoR and 220 provincial assembly members will be elected through the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 22,227 polling centers have been set up at 10,892 polling stations across the country.

The staffers who have been deployed for the election can cast their votes through the PR electoral system for the HoR at the polling station they are deployed or at the nearest polling station.

The Election Commission has also set up 141 temporary polling centers in 77 districts across the country for the staffers, security persons, inmates, and people in old age homes whose name is in the voter list but who stay outside their permanent address, according to Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya.

Here are some pictures of the elections from across the country.