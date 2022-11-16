Complaint filed at Election Commission seeking cancellation of Rabi Lamichhane’s candidacy

A complaint has been filed at the Election Commission seeking cancellation of Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane’s candidacy.

Lamichhane is contesting the House of Representatives election from Chitwan-2.

Guru Prasad Wagle, deputy attorney general at the Election Commission, told News Agency Nepal that a complaint against Lamichhane was filed at the Election Commission on Tuesday.

The complaint was filed by one Rajkumar Pandey. In the complaint, Pandey has stated that Lamichhane’s candidacy should be annulled as he did not relinquish his Nepali citizenship even after obtaining citizenship of a foreign country.

Wagle said that the Election Commission has written to the Office of the Election Officer of Chitwan-2 as per the legal provision after receiving the complaint.

He added that further process will move ahead after the election officer receives clarification from Lamichhane and sends it to the Election Commission.