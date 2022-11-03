3 parties including Chand-led CPN to boycott elections

Three communist parties including CPN led by Netra Bikram Chand have decided to boycott the House of Representatives (HoR) and provincial elections scheduled for November 20.

Chand-led CPN, CPN chaired by Rishi Kattel and Baigyanik Samajwadi Party led by Aahuti have decided to boycott the elections after holding a meeting at Buddhanagar on Wednesday, according to leader of the Chand-led CPN Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma.

Bishwokarma has said that the three parties will hold a press conference on Saturday for detailed information about their electoral boycott.