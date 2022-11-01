US Envoy Thompson pays courtesy call on Dahal

US Ambassador to Nepal Dean R Thompson has met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the latter's residence in Khumaltar Tuesday morning.

Envoy Thompson has paid courtesy call on Dahal, according to Dahal's secretariat. Decades-long bilateral relationship between the two countries, Nepali politics and economic development of Nepal were discussed during the meeting.

Dahal has lauded the support of America and the American people in development of Nepal, according to his secretariat, and pointed that US assistance is needed for the campaign of economic prosperity that his party has embarked on. He has also expressed hope that the bilateral relations will improve further during Thomson's term.

Thompson, on his part, has assured that the US government will continue Nepal's goals for sustainable and inclusive development, and expressed hope that the Nepal-US relation will reach new heights during his term.