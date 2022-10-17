Koirala tells cadres: Why're you fighting when I've made up with Deuba?

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Shekhar Koirala has urged his cadres to end factional animosity claiming that he is together with NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba.

"What happened in the local election and the general convention happened. General convention is a competition within Congress. Let's give up that animosity. Even I have ended that. I don't understand why you don't," Koirala has said addressing a discussion with party cadres at Sundarharaicha-5 of Morang on Monday.

"Didn't I contest with Sher Bahadur Deuba in the general convention? Didn't we form factions all the way up from the ward level up? I don't understand why you all are quarreling when I have made up with Sher Bahadur Deuba."

He has stressed that the fight with Deuba at the time of general convention has already finished. "The fight is between Sher Bahadur Deuba and me. From bottom to top. That battle has finished. Sher Bahadur Deuba and I stand together. I am meeting him regularly. He has been listening to me and agreeing. I don't understand why you all are fighting. What are you fighting for? What will you achieve? You'll get nothing."