Election Commission seeks clarification from Minister Chaudhary

The Election Commission has sought clarification from Minister for Urban Development Met Mani Chaudhary for violating the election code of conduct.

Shaligram Sharma, spokesperson for the Election Commission, said that the Commission on Sunday directed Chaudhary to furnish clarification within 24 hours.

The Commission decided to seek clarification from Chaudhary after there were reports that he had distributed rice to flood victims.

The election governing body has asked him what is the basis to prove that distributing rice to flood victims of his constituency does not violate the code of conduct.

As per Section 6 of the Election Code of Conduct, such programs can be conducted with the Commission’s prior consent. The Commission has asked whether Chaudhary had obtained prior consent from the Commission as per the provision.

It has also asked him to clarify whether the rice distribution was included in the government’s annual program if it was carried out without prior consent from the Commission.

Similarly, it has questioned why the relief distribution had to be carried out in the minister’s presence when it could have been done through the District Administration Office.

The Commission has also asked Chaudhary why he should not be fined.

Earlier, the Commission had sought clarifications from CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Janamat Party Chairman CK Raut and other leaders too.