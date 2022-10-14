UML expels Prabhu Sah from party, dissolves Rautahat district committee

CPN-UML has expelled standing committee member Prabhu Sah from the party for filing independent candidacy by rejecting the party’s ticket. Sah has registered nomination as an independent candidate for the House of Representatives election in Rautahat-3.

According to a press statement issued by UML General Secretary Shankar Pokharel on Friday, Sah and two other leaders – district in-charge Upendra Sah and joint in-charge Kundan Prasad Kushwaha – have been expelled from general membership of the party as they have been involved in anti-party activities.

UML has also dissolved its Rautahat district committee. Uddhav Regmi has been given the responsibility of Rautahat district joint in-charge, said the statement.

After filing independent candidacy, Sah had announced that he was no longer in UML.

The ruling coalition has decided to support him in Rautahat-3.

Deputy General Secretary of CPN (Maoist Center) Barshaman Pun said that the coalition has decided to support Rautahat-3 even though they have their party’s candidate in the constituency.

Rabindra Patel of Maoist Center is the coalition’s common candidate in Rautahat-3.

“Formal agreement has already been reached to support Sah. We have been talking to our candidate; the candidacy will be deactivated on his political support,” said Pun.

Sah, who won three previous elections from Maoist Center, wields a strong influence in the constituency. His wife has been elected mayor for a second time in Maulapur Municipality, which also falls under the constituency. She won this year’s mayoral election as UML’s candidate, while she was elected in 2017 on a Maoist Center ticket.

Sah was elected to the Constituent Assembly in 2008 and 2013 from the same constituency. He also won the 2017 election from there. He held ministerial portfolios thrice when he was in the Maoist Center. He also became a minister in the government led by KP Sharma Oli after the latter dissolved the parliament in December 2020.

After the Supreme Court scrapped the unification of Maoist Center and UML on March 7, 2001, Sah chose to be part of UML, for which the Maoists scrapped his position as lawmaker.

UML had given the Rautahat-3 ticket to Sah, but he filed independent candidacy while still holding the ticket. It is said that the Maoists are likely to support him as he could influence the elections in Madhes province, especially in Rautahat.

Sah has been given hand pump as election symbol.