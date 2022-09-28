Rabindra Mishra's group, RPP unify

The group of erstwhile Bibeksheel Sajha Party leader Rabindra Mishra has unified with RPP on Wednesday.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden and Mishra signed on and exchanged a four-point declaration of unification amidst a program held at the Rastriya Sabhagriha in the afternoon.

The first point mentions that Mishra will become senior vice-chairman of RPP and will be included in all leadership committees.

Those joining RPP along with Mishra, similarly, will be integrated in the working and central committees and also as office-bearers. The two leaders have agreed to finish such integration within 10 days.

A four-strong task force including two from RPP and two from the Mishra group has also been formed for integration at the provincial and other levels.

The leaders have also urged to not stop other works for integration pointing that the election is round the corner and for a strong preparation for the election.

Mishra had resigned as Bibeksheel Sajha president on moral grounds after the party’s humiliating defeat in the recently held local election. The party suffered humiliating result in the election winning chief of just one rural municipality across the country.

More embarrassingly it failed to even get one percent of votes in Kathmandu Metropolitan City which has been the epicenter of the movement that ultimately gave rise to Bibeksheel Party that later merged with Mishra’s Sajha Party to form Bibeksheel Sajha Party.

Ranju Darshana of Bibeksheel and Kishore Thapa of Sajha contesting separately had received more than 40,000 votes together in the last local election in Kathmandu. But Bibkesheel Sajha’s candidate Samikshya Baskota received less than 0.5 percent of votes in the election for mayor this time that independent candidate Balen Shah looks set to win by a landslide.