I'm not in race for PM: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that he is not in the race for prime minister (PM) for the past few years.

Addressing a program in Chitwan to mark the start of Dashain festival, Dahal has added that economic development and prosperity is his priority instead of the race for PM.

"The election is coming on November 20. There was talk about PM here. I'm not in the race for PM for the past few years. I had an offer to become PM for five years in 2017. There still is. But I deem economic development and prosperity of the people to be the first priority."

He has also stressed on the need to institutionalize the acquired achievements and guide the country toward economic revolution. "Different forces are conspiring to undo the changes by smearing parties and leaders. Parties and leaders are being smeared using the social media. The media should be vigilant about that. The social media should not be allowed to be abused."