Top coalition leaders meet to discuss sharing of seats

Top leaders of the ruling coalition including Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba discussed sharing of seats and contemporary political developments at Baluwatar Tuesday morning.

The parties were busy in preparing closed lists for proportional representation (PR) electoral system for the past few days and have started discussing sharing of seats after submitting their respective closed lists to the Election Commission on Monday.

Members of the 11-strong task force formed by the coalition for sharing of seats will meet in the afternoon and the top leaders will then meet again at Baluwatar later on Tuesday.

Nepali Congress (NC) demanded candidacy in 100 out of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) seats to be elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system in the task force. CPN (Maoist Center) similarly staked claims for 60 seats, CPN (Unified Socialist) 40, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) 32 and Rastriya Janamorcha two.

The task force formed by the coalition failed to agree after the parties did not budge from their initial demands. The top leaders then started to discuss sharing of seats but they have also not reached agreement with all the parties refusing to lower their demands.