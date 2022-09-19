Nepali Congress (NC) has submitted closed lists of candidates for proportional representation (PR) electoral system to the Election Commission on Monday.

General Secretary Bishwo Prakash Sharma, Joint General Secretaries Bhishma Raj Angdembe, Mahalaxmi Upadhyay Dina, Badri Pandey and other leaders reached the Election Commission in the evening and submitted the lists for the House of Representatives (HoR) and seven provincial assemblies.

The grand old party has submitted names of 110 candidates for HoR and 220 for the seven provincial assemblies.

The majority of office-bearers including President Sher Bahadur Deuba will contest in the first-past-the-post electoral system for HoR. Joint General Secretaries Farmullah Mansur and Jeevan Pariyar are the only office-bearers out of 13 to contest for HoR in the PR electoral system, according to an NC office-bearer.

Former vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi, who lost to Rajendra Mahato of the then Rastriya Janata Party from Dhanusha-3 in 2017, has also been recommended by NC in PR system. Deuba had recently been saying that the ruling coalition may have to leave two constituencies to Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur and leader Rajendra Mahato.

Similarly, former vice-president Gopal Man Shrestha has also been included in PR list along with central member Arzu Rana Deuba (president Deuba’s wife).