Maoist Center forms task force to prepare lists of PR candidates

CPN (Maoist Center) has formed a task force headed by General Secretary Dev Gurung to prepare lists of candidates for the proportional representation (PR) electoral system.

A meeting of the party’s office-bearers held at the party headquarters in Paris Danda formed the task force on Sunday. Deputy general secretaries Giriraj Mani Pokharel and Barsha Man Pun are members of the task force.

The Gurung-led task force will prepare shortlists of PR candidates and present them in the meeting of office-bearers on Monday, according to Maoist Secretary Ganesh Sah. The party has again called a meeting of office-bearers for 9 AM Monday.

The task force will prepare lists of PR candidates for the November 20 federal and provincial elections.