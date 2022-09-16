Govt to recommend end of House session

The government has decided to write to President Bidya Devi Bhandari recommending end of the House session from Saturday midnight.

The Cabinet meeting on Friday has decided to recommend President Bhandari to end the 11th House session Saturday midnight, according to Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Jeevan Ram Shrestha.

There was confusion about the term of the House of Representatives (HoR) with the Election Commission inviting parties to submit their closed list of candidates to be elected through proportional representation (PR) electoral system on Sunday and Monday.

Filing of nominations for first-past-the post (FPTP) electoral system for election to be held on November 20 is scheduled for October 9.

The government has ended the House session ahead of the election.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli earlier on Friday instructed lawmakers to go to their constituencies for campaigning pointing that the House will not remain in existence from Saturday.