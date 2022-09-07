Judicial Council recommends three justices for Supreme Court

The Judicial Council has recommended three names for appointment as justices at the Supreme Court.

A meeting of the Council held on Tuesday recommended chief judge of Tulsipur High Court Nita Gautam Dixit, acting chief judge of Janakpur High Court Binod Paudel and chief of Nepal Law Campus DN Parajuli for appointment in the vacant positions, according to Law Minister and Judicial Council member Govinda Bandi.

As per constitutional provision, the Judicial Council has to send its recommendations for appointment at the Supreme Court to the parliament for hearing. The three will be appointed by the president if the recommendations are approved by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee.