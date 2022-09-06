Government withdraws provision about extending term of HoR

The government has withdrawn amendments that would have extended the term of current House of Representatives (HoR) until March 5, 2023, more than three months after the next HoR election on November 20.

Law Minister Govinda Bandi has removed clauses 13, 14 and 15 from the bill amending a few acts.

Clause 13 proposed amendment on the Election Commission while 14 proposed that counting of the term should start from the day the first HoR meeting is held. The first meeting of the current HoR was held on March 5, 2018.

The government has withdrawn the amendment following widespread criticism of the move to extend the term of current HoR well beyond the next election.

Clause 15, similarly, sought amendment about provincial assembly.

Bandi has informed the House meeting about the withdrawal of those clauses on Tuesday. Lawmakers had registered amendment proposals on those clauses.