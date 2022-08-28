CPN (Maoist Center) has called for agitation for directly elected executive president and fully proportional representation electoral system for parliament after the election on November 20.

Talking in the meeting of the party’s Bagmati provincial committee on Sunday Dahal has pointed that doing so is not possible before the election and instructed the leaders and cadres to remain ready for agitation for directly elected executive president and fully proportional representation electoral system after the election, according to Maoist Chairman of Bagmati Saral Sahayatri.

The current Constitution does not allow both the provisions.

Dahal has also reiterated that the party will ally with coalition partners in the upcoming election despite lack of trust with Nepali Congress (NC) and uneasiness with CPN (Unified Socialist). He has warned that the left parties will forge an alliance excluding CPN-UML if NC does not understand the situation.

But he has stressed that the party will ally with NC in the election.

The coalition is struggling to decide on sharing of seats with NC demanding 100 out of 165 House of Representatives (HoR) seats, Maoist Center 60, Unified Socialist 40 and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) 32.