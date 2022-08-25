UML sets agendas for central committee meeting, Oli to present his report Friday

The politburo meeting of CPN-UML on Thursday has set agendas for the central committee meeting to be held on Friday.

Chairman KP Sharma Oli also summarized the political report he is presenting in the central committee meeting on Friday during Thursday’s meeting.

“The political report including the country’s political state, the impact on economy due to the ruling coalition, review of the local election, and strategy for the upcoming election will be presented in the central committee meeting,” Chief of the publicity department Prithvi Subba Gurung said.

The meeting also decided to discuss about the criteria for picking candidates and preparing election strategy in the central committee meeting. It also gave permission for the task force formed under Bishnu Paudel to investigate election fraud to present its report in the central committee meeting.

Reports of the central council and commissions of the party will also be presented in the central committee meeting.