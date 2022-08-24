Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has stated that the laws will be applied equally on everyone and added that he has issued deadline to the Kathmandu District Court to remove structures built without receiving permission inside its premises.

Shah has said so while razing structures built after passing map for parking area inside Kathmandu Mall on Wednesday. He said that bulldozers would be taken even to the Kathmandu District Court if it is found to have built structures without getting the map endorsed.

“It’s not that the laws apply only for the smaller ones and not the big ones. It is equal for everyone. We have given time to the district court. This will happen even there if the district court has not got the map passed,” he has stressed.

Shah has recently started the campaign of razing unauthorized structures in Kathmandu.