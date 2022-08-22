Dahal, Nepal agree to contest election with joint manifesto

CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) have agreed to contest the upcoming federal and provincial elections with a joint manifesto.

Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Unified Socialist Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have agreed to do so and also announce the unification coordination committee, according to Maoist Senior Vice-chairman Narayan Kaji Shrestha who was also present in the meeting along with General Secretary of Unified Socialist Beduram Bhusal.

The two parties are preparing to announce the unification coordination committee to send a message of unification as there will be lack of time to complete unification before the elections.

CPN-UML and Maoist Center had forged alliance before the federal and provincial elections in 2017 with promise of post-election unification. They had contested the elections with a joint manifesto and duly unified after securing almost two-third majority in the elections.

But the Supreme Court invalidated their unification restoring the parties to the state they were in before unification following internal dispute in the unified party.