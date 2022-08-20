Dahal proposes Maoist office-bearers, Dev Gurung general secretary

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has proposed the name of office-bearers in the standing committee meeting on Saturday.

Narayan Kaji Shrestha has been proposed the senior vice-chairman, Krishna Bahadur Mahara the vice-chairman and Dev Gurung the general secretary.

Similarly, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Barsha Man Pun, Haribol Gajurel, Pampha Bhusal, Janardan Sharma, Matrika Yadav and Shakti Basnet have been proposed deputy general secretaries.

Dina Nath Sharma, Chakra Pani Khanal, Devendra Paudel, Leela Mnai Pokharel, Ganesh Sah, Hit Man Shakya, Hit Raj Pandey and Ram Karki have been proposed secretaries while Sriram Dhakal has been proposed the treasurer.

The party has yet to elect office-bearers despite completing the general convention at the start of January.

It completed 41-strong standing committee only on Wednesday. Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal read out the names in the party's meeting on Wednesday.

The standing committee members include Dahal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Dev Gurung, Barsha Man Pun, Janardan Sharma, Pampha Bhusal, Ganesh Shah, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Haribol Gajurel, Shakti Basnet, Chakra Pani Khanal, Devendra Paudel, Matrika Yadav, Leela Mani Pokharel, Hit Man Shakya, Hit Raj Pandey, Ram Karki, Yashoda Subedi Gurung, Amrita Thapa, Kali Bahadur Malla, Khaga Raj Bhatta, Kamala Rokka, Rekha Sharma, Urmila Aryal, Jayapuri Gharti, Onsari Gharti, Shashi Shrestha, Purna Kumari Subedi, Anjana Bishankhe, Sriram Dhakal, Haqiqulla Khan, Maheshwore Gahatraj, Satya Pahadi, Dina Nath Sharma, Dilaram Acharya, Kalpana Dhamala, Bam Dev Chhetri and Kul Prasad KC.

Twenty-three of the 41 were even in the previous standing committee while 18 are new inductees, according to a Maoist leader.