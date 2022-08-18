Maoist Center completes 41-strong standing committee

CPN (Maoist Center) has completed 41-strong standing committee.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal read out the names in the party's meeting on Wednesday.

The standing committee members include Dahal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha, Krishna Bahadur Mahara, Dev Gurung, Barsha Man Pun, Janardan Sharma, Pampha Bhusal, Ganesh Shah, Giriraj Mani Pokharel, Haribol Gajurel, Shakti Basnet, Chakra Pani Khanal, Devendra Paudel, Matrika Yadav, Leela Mani Pokharel, Hit Man Shakya, Hit Raj Pandey, Ram Karki, Yashoda Subedi Gurung, Amrita Thapa, Kali Bahadur Malla, Khaga Raj Bhatta, Kamala Rokka, Rekha Sharma, Urmila Aryal, Jayapuri Gharti, Onsari Gharti, Shashi Shrestha, Purna Kumari Subedi, Anjana Bishankhe, Sriram Dhakal, Haqiqulla Khan, Maheshwore Gahatraj, Satya Pahadi, Dina Nath Sharma, Dilaram Acharya, Kalpana Dhamala, Bam Dev Chhetri and Kul Prasad KC.

Twenty-three of the 41 were even in the previous standing committee while 18 are new inductees, according to a Maoist leader.