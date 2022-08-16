Maoist Center to allow Bhattarai, Gautam to use its election symbol

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to allow Nepal Samajwadi Party led by Baburam Bhattarai and National Assembly member Bam Dev Gautam to contest the upcoming provincial and federal election with its election symbol.

The party's standing committee meeting held at Paris Danda on Tuesday has decided to allow Bhattarai and Gautam to use hammer and sickle in the upcoming elections, according to Maoist Spokesperson Krishna Bahadur Mahara. "Additional discussion will be held about conditions for them," Mahara added.

The party has decided to grants its election symbol to the two leaders after the efforts to form a socialist center including CPN (Maoist Center) led by Pushpa Kamal Dahal, CPN (Unified Socialist) led by Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) led by Upendra Yadav, Nepal Samajwadi Party led by Baburam Bhattarai and National Assembly member Bam Dev Gautam did not bear fruits.