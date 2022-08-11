Bhattarai discusses electoral alliance with Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepal Samajwadi Party Chairman Baburam Bhattarai met Thursday to discuss about electoral alliance.

Bhattarai has proposed electoral alliance with Dahal and Maoist leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha who is also from Gorkha like Bhattarai in the meeting held at Hattiban, according to a source close to Bhattarai.

Bhattarai has been meeting top leaders of other parties since he formed the new party after expulsion from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP). He met Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba a few days back.

He has been telling coalition leaders that he wants to remain in the ruling coalition and forge electoral alliance. Bhattarai, who defeated Shrestha from Gorkha-2 with support of NC in the last election, is planning to again contest from the constituency.

He has also been proposing a socialist center within the ruling coalition.