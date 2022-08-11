Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Balen Shah has taken a swipe at the Supreme Court (SC) for staying the KMC's 24-hour ultimatum issued to Norvic International Hospital.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma on Wednesday conducting first hearing on the petition filed by the hospital against the 24-hour ultimatum issued by the KMC on Monday instructing the hospital to remove what it called the illegally constructed structures issued a short-term order instructing the local body to not immediately implement the ultimatum.

"We humbly request to amend the Constitution instead and grant the rights to take action against structures built without passing the map (design) and pass the map to the Supreme Court," Shah has posted on Facebook Wednesday evening venting his ire over the Apex Court's intervention in what he considers is the KMC's jurisdiction.

The private hospital has leased one ropani and eight annas of KMC land. The KMC alleged the hospital of building structures including canteen without taking permission and issued the 24-hour ultimatum to demolish the structures.

Norvic Chairman Rajendra Bahadur Singh holding a press conference on Tuesday said that the structures cannot be removed immediately as oxygen, water and other essential items were being supplied through those structures and removing them would affect treatment of partients.

The SC has summoned both the sides on Monday and would decide whether to continue the short-term order or not after hearing arguments of both the sides.