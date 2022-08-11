President won't stop citizenship bill: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that President Bidya Devi Bhandari will not stop the bill related to citizenship.

The bill passed by both the House of Representatives (HoR) and National Assembly is currently stuck at the President’s Office.

Speaking with reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport upon his return from Japan on Wednesday Dahal has pointed that President Bhandari should not have delayed authentication of the bill and added that he thinks she will not stop the bill.

Dahal, who had left for Japan Friday night, has also claimed that his visit was able to make the Nepal-Japan relation stronger.

He has also assured that the party will soon finalize office-bearers. “Friends in media exaggerate a bit pointing I have the names of office-bearers in the pocket of my coat. It is not so. But we will soon conclude it.”

He has also added that talks are on for his China visit but the visit has yet to be finalized.