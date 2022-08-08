SC seeks original documents on appointment and expulsion of High Court Judge Shah

The Supreme Court has sought original documents relating to the appointment and expulsion of Tulsipur High Court Judge Renuka Shah.

The bench of Justice Nahakul Subedi on Monday sought the documents responding to a writ petition filed by Shah against the Judicial Council’s decision to expel her a month ago.

The bench has also sought the Supreme Court’s decision of May 16, 2019 on a writ filed by advocate Sallu Tiwari.

It has, however, not issued any other order.

The Judicial Council had decided to expel Shah on July 7 saying she had hidden her lack of qualifications.

According to Man Bahadur Karki, spokesperson for the Council, Shah was expelled as per Section 25 of the Judicial Council Act as it was established that she had hidden her lack of qualifications during investigation.

Shah was appointed on April 2, 2019. She had submitted her credentials before her appointment, but it was found during inquiry that she had not practiced law continuously for 10 years.

One should have a bachelor’s degree in law and should have practiced law continuously for at least 10 years to be eligible for appointment as a high court judge.

Shah is the daughter of former chief justice Ram Kumar Prasad Shah. Her appointment was met with protests saying she had been appointed as a judge on her father’s insistence.