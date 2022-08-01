Chand-led CPN warns it won't sit idle after issue of arrest warrant

Netra Bikram Chand-led CPN has issued a statement saying the party’s agreement with the then KP Sharma Oli government has been violated after an arrest warrant was issued against General Secretary Chand, Spokesperson Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma and other leaders.

Issuing a statement on Monday, Bishwokarma has called issue of arrest warrant instead of releasing party leaders and cadres who are behind the bars in different cases a conspiracy.

He has also urged the rank and file to resist and retaliate against the step. The statement has also warned that the party will not sit idle if the arrest warrant is not stopped and the three-point agreement with the government not implemented. “The government and the state officials will have to bear responsibility for the grave repercussions of this.”

The Lalitpur District Court has issued arrest warrant against the CPN leaders citing cases of arms and ammunition, culpable homicide through explosion, crime against the state and others.

The leaders have also been instructed to produce themselves before the court within 35 days.

Mohan Bahadur Karki, Bhaktapur district in-charge Tek Bahadur KC, Bharat Bahadur Bam and Padam Bahadur Rai have been charged along with Chand in the case of arms and ammunition. Similarly, Chand and Bishwokarma have been charged in the case of culpable homicide and crime against the state.

Similarly, other different leaders and cadres have been charged in case of arms and ammunition, and criminal benefits and organized crime.