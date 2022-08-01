Arrest warrant against Chand and leaders

Arrest warrant has been issued against General Secretary of CPN Netra Bikram Chand, Khadga Bahadur Bishwokarma and other leaders of the party.

The Lalitpur District Court has issued arrest warrant in their names citing cases of arms and ammunition, culpable homicide through explosion, crime against the state and others.

The leaders have also been instructed to produce themselves before the court within 35 days.

Mohan Bahadur Karki, Bhaktapur district in-charge Tek Bahadur KC, Bharat Bahadur Bam and Padam Bahadur Rai have been charged along with Chand in the case of arms and ammunition. Similarly, Chand and Bishwokarma have been charged in the case of culpable homicide and crime against the state.

Similarly, other different leaders and cadres have been charged in case of arms and ammunition, and criminal benefits and organized crime.