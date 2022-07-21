Hey Ram: Attempt-to-rape complaint filed against Deputy Mayor of Lahan

An attempt-to-rape complaint has been filed against Deputy Mayor of Lahan Municipality Ram Chalitar Mahato.

A 21-year-old woman from the municipality has lodged a police complaint against Mahato, who was elected on a Janata Samajwadi party (JSP) ticket, claiming that he summoned her to his office at eight in the morning around a month back on assurance of giving her a job and attempted to rape her.

Her complaint claims that Mahato took her to a secret room inside his office and tried to rape her, Deputy Superintendent of Police at the District Police Office Subash Budhathoki said confirming registration of the complaint.

The municipality recently had announced a job vacancy for computer operator on daily wages. The woman alleges that Mahato summoned her to the office assuring to recommend her for the post and tried to rape her.

Mahato had reportedly urged the woman to not reveal the incident after she cried for help but she went ahead and informed her parents about it after she went out of the office.

She eventually lodged the police complaint despite efforts by the local leaders to settle it at the community level.