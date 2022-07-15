Pushpa Bhusal elected deputy speaker

Pushpa Bhusal of Nepali Congress (NC) has been elected deputy speaker of House of Representatives (HoR) on Friday.

The ruling coalition candidate defeated Bidya Bhattarai of CPN-UML in the election held in the afternoon.

A total of 148 lawmakers out of the 242 present in the hall voted for Bhusal while 93 voted against her.

The ruling coalition agreed to give the vacant post to the grand old party. Speaker Agni Sapkota was elected HoR member on a CPN (Maoist Center) ticket.

Bhusal had lost to Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe of UML in the election for deputy speaker in 2017.

The post of deputy speaker was vacant since resignation of the then deputy speaker Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe before election of Agni Sapkota as speaker in January 2020 as she and Sapkota both came from the then ruling CPN. The Constitution requires House speaker and deputy speaker to come from different parties.