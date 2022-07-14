Leaders close to Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba have blasted General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma accusing them of focusing on becoming celebrity rather than doing party works.

The leaders from Deuba faction earlier used to focus on criticizing Shekhar Koirala who lost the runoff for party president to Deuba in the recent general convention. They have now aimed their salvos on the general secretaries who seem to concur on almost all the contemporary political issues in recent times.

Koirala had put his views in 12 points on Monday accusing Deuba of failing both as party president and prime minister (PM) in the ongoing central committee meeting. Leaders close to Deuba speaking after that had focused on defending Deuba and slamming Koirala.

But some slammed Thapa and Sharma on Wednesday accusing them of acting arbitrarily instead of party decisions.

Former chief of the party's student wing Rajeev Dhungana slammed them for going to the Election Commission demanding voting rights of Nepalis staying abroad be guaranteed without discussing the issue in the party.

But an office-bearer speaking after Dhungana defended Thapa and Sharma pointing that the party's central committee meeting held immediately after the Supreme Court instructed the government to guarantee voting rights of Nepalis staying abroad by formulating laws had decided to take initiative to that regard.

Another central member Keshav Kuamr Budhathoki slammed Thapa for attending the meetings called by Koirala faction and accused Sharma, who like Budhathoki is also from Jhapa, of intervening in selection of candidates in the recent local election in Jhapa.

Deuba's confidant Ramesh Lekhak also slammed the general secretaries accusing them of basking on the social media for cheap popularity rather than playing a role in resolving problems in the party. "They should be busy in works of party organization. They should not bask on Facebook, Twitter and media for cheap popularity," Lekhak stated accusing them of self-centered promotion.

Thapa and Sharma had met Deuba a few weeks back urging the latter to take initiative to hold the policy general convention, and form and complete party departments that had to be completed within six months of the general convention, and hold conventions of sister organizations.

Leaders from the Deuba faction hardly spoke about implementation of the party statute and Deuba's failure to form and complete party departments in around seven months after the general convention, and instead focused on criticizing Koirala and the general secretaries.