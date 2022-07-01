Rabi Lamichhane’s party registered with Election Commission

Rabi Lamichhane’s newly-formed political party, Rastriya Swatantra Party, has been registered with the Election Commission.

The Election Commission (EC) gave Lamichhane, who is the party’s president, the party registration certificate on Friday, according to the party’s spokesperson Mukul Dhakal.

Talking to journalists on the EC premises after the party’s registration, Lamichhane said that the party has been granted the election symbol "bell inside a circle".

A complaint had been filed at the EC against the use of the word “swatantra” in the party’s name.

However, the EC approved the name of Lamichhane’s party as it did not match with the name of any other party registered previously with it, said Under Secretary at the EC Guru Wagle.

Rastriya Swatantra Party has been given the election symbol "bell inside a circle" as the party with bell as its election symbol has already merged with another party, Wagle added.

Former TV presenter Lamichhane had launched his new party on June 21. He had applied for registration at the EC a few days ago with Rastriya Swatantra Party as the party’s name and bell as election symbol.

He has already quit journalism and has said that he will contest in the next general election from Kathmandu district.