Ready to welcome LSP leaders with open heart: JSP Chairman Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has urged Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) to move forward in unison.

Claiming that LSP was formed on instigation of CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli he has claimed for unity stating that splitting of JSP to form LSP has resulted in loss for the party. Addressing a press conference in Janakpur Dham on Wednesday Yadav has said that the party is ready to welcome LSP leaders with open heart.

“Nobody gains when the vote of Madhes is divided (sic). It is the Madhesis who will lose. JSP was, therefore, formed after unification. But a group left JSP and formed LSP. It is about time to review why JSP split? What did those who split gain? I don’t see any gains even for them,” Yadav has opined.

“Splitting one’s party for KP Oli neither benefitted them nor will it benefit the Madhesi people. When nobody benefited or achieved anything, there’s still time let’s move forward together not split. We are ready to move forward together with open heart if friends in LSP come.”

He has also called for a change in what he called an expensive and lengthy electoral system. “The current electoral system is like a mixed porridge. It’s highly expensive and prone to malpractices as the electoral system is weak. This electoral system, therefore, needs to be changed.”