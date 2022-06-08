3 injured as JSP review meeting attended by Upendra Yadav ends in a brawl

Three Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders have been injured as the party's meeting to review local election in Dhanusha attended by Chairman Upendra Yadav and other top leaders ended in fisticuffs.

The JSP leaders in Dhanusha clashed after leaders were named in allegations of betrayal in the local election during the meeting held at a hotel in Janakpur Dham on Wednesday.

Chairman of JSP in Sabaila Municipality Baidhyanath Raya alleged central member Sadhu Yadav of betrayal in the election. Yadav's supporters then attacked Raya immediately after he sat down following his remarks, according to a JSP leader.

There was a heated exchange after Raya made the allegations and it eventually ended in a slugfest, the leader added. A few leaders who were involved in the brawl were then thrown out of the room.

Sikandar Singh Yadav, Avadh Kishore Ravidas and Jitendra Mukhiya have been injured in the clash. The leaders fought with bare fists and did not use sticks or any weapon.

JSP leader Shesh Narayan Yadav conceded that the dispute following allegations and counter-allegations led to manhandling but that cannot be termed a brawl.