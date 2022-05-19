Balen Shah leads Sthapit by 10,586 votes

Independent candidate for mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Balen Shah has built up a lead of more than 10,500 over Keshav Sthapit of CPN-UML.

Shah has secured 21,622 votes to lead Sthapit who has got 11,036 votes by 10,586 as per the latest update.

Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress (NC) is third with 10,267 votes.

Shah's vote tally is more than the combined tallies of Sthapit and Singh.

Shah has led in all the wards where vote counting has been completed or continues.