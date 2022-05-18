NC wins in 183 local bodies, UML in 115

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has got its candidates elected as chiefs in the largest number of local bodies as final results have arrived in 388 bodies until Wednesday morning.

NC candidates have emerged victorious in 183 local bodies until now. The main opposition CPN-UML has won in 115 local bodies.

CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) follow with 75, four and three bodies respectively. Other parties and independent candidates have been elected in eight local bodies.

NC candidates are also leading in most of the places where votes are currently being counted. NC is currently leading in over 130 bodies, UML in over 90, Maoist Center in 36 and Unified Socialist in 18.