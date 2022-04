Only one candidacy for chair in two rural municipalities and deputy chair in one in Dolpa

Single candidacy has been filed for chair of two rural municipalities and deputy chair of one rural municipality in Dolpa.

Only CPN (Unified Socialist) filed candidacy for chair of Kaike and Chharkatangsong rural municipalities and deputy chair of Dolpobuddha rural municipality in the district, according to House of Representatives (HoR) member Dhan Bahadur Buda.

Angad Kumar Rana has filed nominations for chair of Kaike and Senang Gurung for Chharkatangsong while Pema Wangju Gurung has filed candidacy for deputy chair of Dolpobuddha rural municipality.