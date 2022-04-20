Those defying coalition decision will be punished: Khand warns NC leaders and cadres

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Bal Krishna Khand has warned party leaders of action for defying decision of the ruling coalition.

Talking to media persons at his residence in Manigram, Tilottama of Rupandehi district on Wednesday Khand, who is a confidant of NC President President Sher Bahadur Deuba, stressed that those defying the coalition decision will not be considered in future elections and will not be given responsibilities inside the party.

"Those who are against the coalition now, they will be punished by the party. Their records will be considered while giving tickets during provincial and general elections. They will be kept in the reserve pool even inside the party," he stated.

Khand's warning has come amidst widespread displeasure of local NC leaders and cadres over giving up many places to coalition partners in the upcoming local election.

Deuba had to separately summon local leaders from Chitwan and Kaski on Tuesday and convince them to give Bharatpur to Maoist Center and Pokhara to Unified Socialist.

Khand opined that the current government has been formed on the foundation of the coalition and the grand old party cannot run away from the coalition's decision. "The current government has been formed through the coalition and it is our main responsibility to save the coalition as the 14th general convention of NC has also endorsed the decision to save the coalition until the election."