Complaints invited against 20 recommended as ambassadors

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has invited complaints against the 20 persons recommended as ambassadors to various countries.
The committee's meeting at the Singha Durbar on Friday has decided to invite complaints against the recommendees, according to Chairman Laxman Lal Karna. A public notice will be issued to that regard giving a 10-day deadline for complaints but hearing will only be held after the local election to be held on May 13.
"Committee members have now gone to the districts due to the election. It will be difficult to constitute quorum. Hearing looks likely to be held after the election," Karna stated.
Hearing should be completed within 45 days once the parliamenatry process starts in case of appointments that require parliamentary hearing.
The Cabinet meeting on April 7 had taken the decision to fill the positions that were vacant for a long time.
The recommended names include eight from the foreign service and 12 from the coalition partners in the current government.
Bishnu Pukar Shrestha was recommended as envoy to China on quota of CPN (Maoist Center).
The recommended persons will be appointed envoys after being endorsed by parliamentary hearing.
List of recommendees
Bishnu Pukar Shrestha: China
Dan Bahadur Tamang: South Africa
Sharmila Parajuli Dhakal: Spain
Basu Dev Mishra: Sri Lanka
Milan Tuladhar: Russia
Dilli Raj Paudel: Malaysia
Shanta Rijal:Israel
Navaraj Subedi: Saudi Arabia
Ghanashyam Bhandari: Bangladesh
Durga Bahadur Subedi: Japan
Jyoti Pyakurel: South Korea
Kailash Pokharel: Australia
Ram Swartha Raya Yadav: Denmark
Naresh Bikram Dhakal: Qatar
Nirmal Raj Kafle: Brazil
Sushil Kumar Lamsal: Egypt
Harish Chandra Ghimire: Bahrain
Tirtha Raj Wagle: Myanmar
Dornath Aryal: Oman
Bharat Kumar Regmi: Austria.