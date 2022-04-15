Complaints invited against 20 recommended as ambassadors

The Parliamentary Hearing Committee has invited complaints against the 20 persons recommended as ambassadors to various countries.

The committee's meeting at the Singha Durbar on Friday has decided to invite complaints against the recommendees, according to Chairman Laxman Lal Karna. A public notice will be issued to that regard giving a 10-day deadline for complaints but hearing will only be held after the local election to be held on May 13.

"Committee members have now gone to the districts due to the election. It will be difficult to constitute quorum. Hearing looks likely to be held after the election," Karna stated.

Hearing should be completed within 45 days once the parliamenatry process starts in case of appointments that require parliamentary hearing.

The Cabinet meeting on April 7 had taken the decision to fill the positions that were vacant for a long time.

The recommended names include eight from the foreign service and 12 from the coalition partners in the current government.

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha was recommended as envoy to China on quota of CPN (Maoist Center).

The recommended persons will be appointed envoys after being endorsed by parliamentary hearing.

List of recommendees

Bishnu Pukar Shrestha: China

Dan Bahadur Tamang: South Africa

Sharmila Parajuli Dhakal: Spain

Basu Dev Mishra: Sri Lanka

Milan Tuladhar: Russia

Dilli Raj Paudel: Malaysia

Shanta Rijal:Israel

Navaraj Subedi: Saudi Arabia

Ghanashyam Bhandari: Bangladesh

Durga Bahadur Subedi: Japan

Jyoti Pyakurel: South Korea

Kailash Pokharel: Australia

Ram Swartha Raya Yadav: Denmark

Naresh Bikram Dhakal: Qatar

Nirmal Raj Kafle: Brazil

Sushil Kumar Lamsal: Egypt

Harish Chandra Ghimire: Bahrain

Tirtha Raj Wagle: Myanmar

Dornath Aryal: Oman

Bharat Kumar Regmi: Austria.