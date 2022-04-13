Russia claims 1,000 Ukrainian troops surrender

Russia says more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops have surrendered in the besieged southeastern port of Mariupol.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj.-Gen. Igor Konashenkov said 1,026 troops from the Ukrainian 36th Marine Brigade surrendered at a metals plant in the city.

Russian forces moved on Mariupol in late February and units in the city have been running low on supplies.

Konashenkov said that the 1,026 Ukrainian marines included 162 officers and 47 female personnel, and that 151 wounded received medical treatment.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych did not comment on the alleged mass surrender, but said in a post on Twitter that elements of the 36th Marine Brigade had managed to link up with other Ukrainian forces in the city as a result of a “risky maneuver.”

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, meanwhile, said they are headed for Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Twitter posts by the leaders on Wednesday showed them standing outside a Ukrainian railroad passenger car, but did not give details about the trip.

“We are visiting Ukraine to show strong support to the Ukrainian people, will meet dear friend President Zelenskyy,“ Estonian President Alar Karis said in his post.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuania’s Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits of Latvia also are on the trip.