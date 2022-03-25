Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrives for 3-day visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived for three-day Nepal visit.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has arrived for three-day Nepal visit. He landed on a chartered flight from New Delhi Friday afternoon.

Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal welcomed Wang at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). He was scheduled to arrive at six in the evening but he arrived over an hour earlier.

He has arrived here on invitation of Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka. He visited Pakistan, Afghanistan and India before coming to Nepal.

He will hold bilateral talks with Khadka leading their respective delegations during the three-day visit.

He will also meet President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba, CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal while in Nepal.

Wang had last visited Nepal ahead of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2019.

The visit comes less than a month after the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact was ratified by the House. China had publicly commented against the MCC Compact ahead of the ratification.