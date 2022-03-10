Coalition saved due to our wise decision on MCC: Dahal

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has claimed that the ruling coalition has been saved by the wise decision of his party regarding the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact.

Talking to reporters at the Surkhet Airport on Friday Dahal said that he was successful in finding a positive solution when there were talks about the future of the ruling coalition ahead of ratifying the MCC Compact.

"The concerns that had spread all over that the problem related to MCC will have serious impact in the country (sic), we ultimately found a solution in a positive, constructive and wise manner. This has saved our current coalition," Dahal added.

He claimed that the interpretative declaration that they endorsed along with the MCC Compact when there were talks about the country getting mired in a bad cycle worked as a basis for positive resolution. "I had even said publicly earlier whether the national politics of the country and society will be divided due to a project. We have ultimately resolved through the interpretative declaration that is internationally recognized."

He said that the significance of the interpretative declaration has increased further as the MCC Office has also supported the interpretative declaration that we prepared in a way that it is part of the MCC Compact. He revealed that he told the Finance Ministry and prime minister Thursday to receive the formal letter from MCC and start the process for sending response.

He claimed that the current coalition will continue even beyond the election far from the threat of even the Maoist party splitting due to the differences over MCC. "We have prepared an environment to go to the election with a single ideology by unifying the party through the central committee."