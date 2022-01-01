MCC tabled on instruction of foreigners: UML

The main opposition CPN-UML has accused the government of tabling the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact in the House on instruction of foreigners.

"The government has forcibly tabled the MCC on instruction of foreigners to invite anarchy and instability in the country," a UML lawmaker quoted Chairman KP Sharma Oli as saying. "It should not have been tabled without forging national consensus."

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) had explored for cooperation from UML for ratification of the MCC Compact and the main opposition party had advised to table it. Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba had himself went to Oli's residence in Balkot to talk about the issue.

Having said that it will make its position public only after the MCC Compact is tabled in the House, UML now has concluded that the government has taken the decision in haste.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanedra Bahadur Karki tabled the MCC Compact on behalf of Finance Minister Janardan Sharma, who was on 'sick leave', amidst obstruction by UML on Sunday.

The next House meeting has been called for February 24 when the MCC Compact is expected to be discussed on the floor.

Speaking before Minister Karki tabled the MCC Compact UML leader Bhim Rawal opposed the MCC Compact.

The then KP Sharma Oli government had registered a motion for ratification of the MCC Compact in the House in June 2019. But speakers Krishna Bahadur Mahara and then Agni Sapkota, both of whom won the last general election on Maoist ticket, did not allow tabling of the MCC Compact in the House even after registration of the motion due to internal dispute in the then ruling CPN.

The current UML, that was in the then CPN, has yet to make its position clear on the MCC Compact despite the government led by its current chairman Oli registering the motion for its ratification in the House over two and a half years back, and saying that the ruling coalition should first make its position clear.