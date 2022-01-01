Bam Dev Gautam to form new party

Bam Dev Gautam, who resigned as CPN-UML a few months back, is set to register a new party.

He is preparing to register the new party with the Election Commission in a few days, according to Gautam's secretariat.

He is currently National Assembly member. Gautam, who lost the last parliamentary election from Bardiya-1 on a UML ticket, was nominated National Assembly member by President Bidya Devi Bhandari on recommendation of the then KP Sharma Oli government in September, 2020.

He was secretariat member of the then ruling CPN formed after unification of UML with CPN (Maoist Center). He became UML vice-chairman after the Supreme Court invalidated the unification restoring the two parties to the state before unification.

He resigned from the position after UML split but didn't join CPN (Unified Socialist) formed by the then Khanal-Nepal faction of the party.

He did not even participate in the 10th general convention of the party held recently in Chitwan.