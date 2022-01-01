Bhaktapur CDO Office registers complaint against Oli

The District Administration Office, Bhaktapur has registered a complaint against CPN-UML Chairman and former prime minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Assistant Chief District Officer Sita Pariyar said that a complaint has been filed against Oli on Monday for the offense of spreading infection. "Complaint was vrought and has been registered. The complaint is of the kind mentioning that Infectious Disease Act 1964 has a provision prohibiting spreading infection and former PM went to a program," she stated.

She revealed that the CDO will have to look into this and the process will move forward accordingly.

A person had reached the administration office even on Monday pointing that Oli had attended the program despite being infected with COVID-19. But the complaint was not registered as the CDO was not in the office.

The complaint has demanded action against Oli as per the Infectious Disease Act 1964.

Oli had attended a blood donation program organized by the party's youth wing at Balkot, Bhaktapur on January 26. Test done on January 22 after the main opposition leader felt uneasy for a few days had confirmed his infection.