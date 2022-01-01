NC forms 37-member central working committee

Ruling Nepali Congress (NC) has formed a 37-member central working committee including leaders who were defeated in the general convention and top leaders who did not contest.

A virtual central committee meeting held on Friday has formed the committee including NC office-bearers, who are ex-officio members, and other top leaders.

The members include Ram Chandra Paudel, Gopal Man Shrestha, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi, Krishna Sitaula, Bijay Kumar Gachchhadar, Shashank Koirala, Chitra Lekha Yadav, Arjun Narsingh KC, Ram Sharan Mahat, Prakash Sharan Mahat, and Sunil Bahadur Thapa among others.

It also includes Shekhar Koirala, Bal Bahadur KC, Bal Krishna Khand, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Uma Regmi, Ramesh Rijal, Narayan Khadka, Jeep Chhiring Lama, Sujata Koirala, NP Saud, Jivan Bahadur Shahi and Ananda Dhungana.

Office-bearers including president, vice-presidents, general secretaries, joint general secretaries and treasurer are ex-officio members of the working committee, according to the party statute that states the president should propose names of 31 from among central members considering the principle of inclusion and that should be endorsed by majority.

The working committee must meet at least once a month and basically carries out three functions including taking emergency decisions when central committee cannot be convened, reviewing work of almost 50 party departments and holding discussion with coordinators of the topic-wise committees of the parliamentary party.

The decisions taken by the working committee will have to be endorsed by the central committee.