Province 2 named Madhesh Province, provincial capital Janakpur

Province 2 has been named Madhesh Province and Janakpur picked the provincial capital on Monday.

Speaker of the provincial assembly Saroj Kumar Yadav announced that the proposal to name the province Madhesh Province received votes from 80 members out of the 99 who were present Monday. Nineteen lawmakers voted against the proposal.

The name proposed by ruling Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Maoist Center) was also supported by the main opposition Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP).

The provincial assembly didn't vote on other proposals after the first name proposed by the special parliamentary committee was endorsed by two-third majority.

The provincial assembly earlier picked Janakpur as the provincial capital. The proposal to make Janakpur the provincial capital received votes from 78 members out of the 99 who were present Monday.

The provincial capital includes area within the East-West Highway at Dhalkebar in the north, Kamala river in the east, India-Nepal border in the south and Mithila Madhyamiki revolution area in the west.

The name and provincial capital needed 69 votes for two-third majority in the 103-strong provincial assembly.